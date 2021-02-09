More Coloradans are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. Here’s how that changes distribution.

Starting Monday morning, more than 400,000 people will become newly eligible for a coronavirus vaccination in Colorado, another major step in the state’s march toward a post-pandemic world.

People ages 65 to 69, K-12 education and child care workers, and a small number of government officials are included in what the state has dubbed Phase 1b.2 of its increasingly complicated vaccination plan. They add to more than 800,000 people who are already eligible for coronavirus vaccination, meaning that more than a quarter of Colorado’s adult population is now able to get the shot — if they can get an appointment.

Vaccine supplies coming into the state are still limited. Colorado is expecting 90,000 doses total arriving this week. And, while the state is roughly two-thirds of the way to the goal of vaccinating 70% of Colorado’s 70-and-older population by the end of the month, that still leaves more than 100,000 people in that high-risk group looking for their shots.

Here’s what you need to know about this next phase in Colorado’s vaccine rollout.

People 70 and older are still the priority

Despite the expanded age range for people eligible to receive the vaccine, the state wants people 70 and older to remain the priority.

Scott Bookman, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 incident commander, reiterated this guidance in a letter sent to vaccine providers on Friday. People 70 and older make up 78% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, and state health officials have said that vaccinating this population will be a big step toward ending the “crisis phase” of the pandemic.

“70+ are still our most vulnerable population and must be vaccinated to decrease deaths and hospitalizations,” Bookman wrote.

