Momma Outfitters seeking Moffat County sellers for fundraiser with a twist

When: Date and Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 12 and April 13 Where: Under the grandstands, Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 East Victory Way, Craig Cost: Seller registration is open now with a $5 fee prior to March 22 then increasing to $10. Consigners keep 60 percent of sales, 40 percent goes to the Pregnancy and Family Center. The event is free to attend.

In early April, space under the Moffat County Fairgrounds grandstands will fill with “upscale, second-hand shopping” during the first Momma Outfitters Consignment Sale.

Sellers will offer children’s clothing, baby equipment, toys, shoes, home school curriculum, bikes, kids shoes, books, costumes, maternity clothes, video games focused on children, kids furniture, kids room decor, and more.

“Anything related to raising kids,” said Jessie Wenning, a volunteer with Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center, in describing the types of items sought for the sale scheduled to take place Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

Organized by Wenning and co-creator and fellow volunteer Amanda Rizzuto, the sale is meant to provide parents and guardians with a place to buy and sell goods while helping raise funds for the pregnancy center.

“Before volunteering, we talked with (Executive Director) Vicki (Van Couvering) about the center and asked where can we plug in. We felt it needed updating and needed a fundraiser to help fund the updates. This town can't handle one more fundraiser,” Wenning said.

The idea for a consignment sale with a kids-focus arose from similar events attended by Wenning and Rizzuto in Littleton. Unlike other fundraisers, while donations are accepted, sellers stand to benefit.

“People think they are donating items. 40 percent (of sales) is a donation, 60 percent they get,” Wenning said. “This gives parents a way to make a little extra money.”

“We aren't just buying their stuff, it's not a garage sale,” Rizzuto said.

They are seeking people with items that are gently used.

“We want moms to know they are going to find quality items. This sale is for the quality stuff,” Wenning said.

Along with the 40 percent commission, sellers pay a registration fee. Sellers registering by March 22 will pay the half-price registration fee of $5. After March 22, the registration fee will double to $10 per seller. Admission to the sale is free.

Fees are used to help offset the cost of overhead such as materials used to build racks that will be used to display items for sale. Individuals and businesses that wish to support the effort but don’t have goods to sell may choose to sponsor a rack.

“Business racks will be acknowledged for their sponsorship of the rack,” Wenning said.

Once registered sellers will receive a packet with complete guidelines, tags, tips for pricing right and selling successfully.

Wenning noted that:

• Items that don't sell can go back to the seller or sellers can choose to donate their items to the pregnancy center.

• Sellers will be paid quickly at pickup or the week after.

• Sellers will be paid in cash and given a tax-deductible receipt for the 40 percent going to the pregnancy center.

“We do all the advertising,” Wenning said.

People volunteering to assist in setting up and running the show will have the opportunity to buy first at a presale event.

“Anyone who volunteers for one whole shift, they get a presale pass for themselves and a spouse,” Wenning explained. Additional passes may also be earned by signing up for more shifts.

The number of sellers, the quality of items offered and interest by buyers will determine future plans.

“If it really takes off we'll look at a semi-annual sale based on the season — fall and winter; spring and summer,” Rizzuto said.

As for the name of the sale, Rizzuto said it was chosen to fit the area.

“We were thinking of a lot of different names. Wanted something that fit Craig, outdoorsy, hunting. Anyone is who is a momma is going to outfit her home,” she said.

For more information and to register as a consigner, visit yvcenter4hope.org/events or email info@yvcenter4hope.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.