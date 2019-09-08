Momma Outfitters sale returns for fall in Craig

Rachel Fleming, left, helps Erik Nijsten and his mother Rose Nijsten with their shopping. at the Momma Outfitters spring event.

Sasha Nelson

Momma Outfitters will host its fall sales event from Sept. 12 to 14 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds grandstands, 640 E. Victory Way.

The event offers clothing, shoes, sporting gear, baby equipment and more for families.

Following a spring event, the fall event is expected to be even bigger.

Admission to shop at the sale is free, and consigner slots are still available or sign up to volunteer. Consign with Momma Outfitters and receive 60% off the sale price of each of your items. Volunteers who serve one full two-hour shift or more earn a pass to shop at the pre-sale Thursday evening.

For more information on shopping, selling or sponsoring, visit yvcenter4hope.org.