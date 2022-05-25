Moffat schools release brief public survey in superintendent search

A survey that will help inform the Moffat County Board of Education’s hiring of the district’s next superintendent is ready to be taken.

The survey is the beginning of the school board’s search process to find a new superintendent. The board hopes to hire someone into the position next month and have that person in place by Aug. 1.

The survey is designed to help the board better understand community’s desired qualities for the new superintendent. Everyone is invited to take the brief survey, which features four open-ended questions.

The first two ask people to share what’s good about the community and Moffat County schools. The next two questions ask what issues the superintendent should be aware of as he or she comes into the district and what qualities or characteristics he or she should possess to be successful in the role.

The survey can be taken without providing a name, but a multiple choice question at the end of it asks people to identify which stakeholder group they belong to — administrator, teacher, non-certificated, student, parent or community member.

In addition to the survey, there will be an upcoming forum for all stakeholders to share their perspectives on the search. More information will be released as that forum is set.

Take the survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/MoffatRE-1English .