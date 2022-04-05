Moffat school board meets second time with superintendent’s evaluation on agenda

Moffat County Superintendent Scott Pankow

The Moffat County School District met in an executive session during a special meeting on Monday, April 4.

Based on the agenda, the school board was to discuss a personnel matter, specifically Superintendent Scott Pankow’s evaluation.

The board members met March 23 for the same reason. For both special meetings, the superintendent’s evaluation was the only agenda item.

It’s unclear what was discussed, but Monday’s meeting began at about 5:45 p.m., and the board quickly voted to go into a private executive session once it had started. Board members emerged from the executive session at 8:14 p.m. before adjourning for the night.

According to newspaper archives, Pankow came into the position with more than 20 years of experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, as well as serving as superintendent of the Ouray School District.

The Moffat County school board hired Pankow as interim superintendent in June 2020 following then-Superintendent David Ulrich’s resignation to lead the Kirkwood School District in Missouri. In July 2021, a contract went into effect making Pankow the permanent replacement.