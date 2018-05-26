Moffat, Routt County athletes ride high in opener for Colorado State High School Rodeo Association Finals

The opening day of the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association state finals was a mixed bag for Moffat and Routt county competitors.

Northwest Colorado notched several victories and placements in the high school and junior high contests, keeping a competitive edge despite one of their own having a close call in the arena at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

A mishap for Craig’s Kasen Brennise on his approach in the tie down roping event resulted in him getting pulled off his horse and hospitalized with a concussion.

The accident followed an unsuccessful go in the team roping for Kasen and sister Kinlie, but his sibling remained tough for the rest of the day, earning a win in the breakaway roping at a time of 1.94 seconds, ranked second on total points for the season.

Kinlie saw success in each of her individual events, placing third in barrel racing and fifth in pole bending.

Moments after Kasen’s fall, Yampa’s Jace Logan likewise turned his concern for his teammate to laser focus in his own tie down run, a time of 11.01 placing him first and moving just behind Kasen at fourth in the rankings. Logan also was third for the day in steer wrestling, currently second in points.

Recommended Stories For You

Craig’s Dillon Burch was sitting pretty in the bull riding, accumulating 73 points in a solid run for the win, moving into 10th place in the standings. Hayden’s Keenan Hayes got bucked prematurely from his bull and in the saddle bronc event, but a score of 72 in bareback got him the victory and keeps him comfortably ranked first.

In the junior high chute dogging, Bubba Harding took second and Pepper Rhyne fourth. In team roping, Harding was fifth, paired with Carbondale’s Walker Lassiter, and Rhyne sixth with Parachute’s Josey Snidow.

Full results are available at cshsra.org.