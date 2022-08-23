 Moffat motocross unveils youth winners | CraigDailyPress.com
Moffat motocross unveils youth winners

A group of young riders line up before taking off on the next lap on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Moffat Moto Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press

The youth motocross racing series wrapped up its summer season last week at the Moffat Moto Park. On Friday, Aug. 19, the series winners were unveiled.

Riders logged hundreds of miles over the summer, and for the final race, they did about eight laps on the two-mile course.

There were about 25 youth who raced in the last event of the series. Riders ranged in age from 5 to 10 years old.

Organizer Phil Vallem said that the races are made possible by the many volunteers and sponsors who help put the races on. 

Event organizers took the top eight races out of 12 total races to determine the winners in each class. The beginner, intermediate and expert class winners are listed below.

Now that the youth races are wrapped up for the season, stay tuned for what is coming up next year. For more on the Moffat Moto Park, go to Facebook.com/MoffatMotoPark.

65cc Expert Class — 1. Josh Simmons.

65cc Intermediate Class — 1. Brody Booth; 2. Jase Grandbouche; 3. Blake Hergentreter.

65cc Beginner Class — 1. Helton Richards.

50cc Expert Class — 1. Ronin Haight; 2. Rees Leary.

50cc Beginner Class — 1. Kaylin Booth; 2. Ryker Neilson; 3. Brayden Booth.

A youth rider gets ready to line up for the next lap at the Moffat Moto Park on Wednesday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A rider flies around the corner during the final race of the season at the Moffat Moto Park on Wednesday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The Moffat Moto series has been a community effort this year with many volunteers and riders to support the youth racing series.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
On Wednesday, there were 25 youth riders who took their final race of the season at the Moffat Moto Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
