Moffat motocross series revs up young riders

A group of riders gear up for the final race of the season at the Moffat Moto Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

After logging a couple hundred miles over the summer, youth motocross riders took their last race of the season Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Moffat Moto Park.

Event organizer Phil Vallem said that there were about 25 young riders at the park, and each did about eight laps on the two-mile course.

Wednesday night’s race was the finale for the 12-week summer riding series, in which the course varies for each event. Vallem said this series was built to grow with the riders, who are now between the ages of 5 and 10 years old.

“This is the starting point. We’re building off of this and expanding to larger age groups next year, but this is the building block,” Vallem said.

The summer series is a local competition that works off a points system for the summer, and they do a season championship.

For many of the riders, this is their first year competing in the summer series, which has only been going at this speed for a couple of years now.

Vallem said the moto park has been around for decades, and he took over running the park and expanded it about two years ago.

The park used to just be the moto track, but in the last two years, Vallem has leased 400 acres from the city to expand it into a whole trail system and bigger riding area.

The moto park is membership-based, so riders of all ages who are members can ride any time on the track or explore the expanded riding area.

Local residents have embraced the expanded moto park too, and Vallem said there are a lot of parents and volunteers who helped make the youth race happen Wednesday night.

For more information on the Moffat Moto Park or future race series visit facebook.com/Moffatmotopark .