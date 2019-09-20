Moffat Mercantile to offer many shopping options in downtown Craig

Tammy Villard displays men's grooming products and an assortment of hats, among the many items that will be for sale at the new Moffat Mercantile.

Andy Bockelman

A new business coming to downtown Craig aims to be sensory experience between the smells of its inventory and the sights and sounds of a bustling clientele.

Moffat Mercantile will officially be available to customers during a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 529 Yampa Ave.

The former location of Conservation Colorado is being revamped by the Villard family as a shopping hub.

Tammy Villard said the name of the store is designed to include a “wide variety” of materials, ranging from lotions and soaps designed for both men and women to clothing to small foodstuffs.

“That way it doesn’t really narrow us down on the things we carry, things we love. Just fun stuff,” she said. “With those soaps, we’re hoping we can open up the door and everybody can smell us from a mile away.”

Tammy added that husband Kevin and daughters Allison and Emma helped decide what would be in the inventory, with an emphasis on bringing in items made in Colorado and whenever possible, the northwest corner of the state, with materials from Meeker and Maybell already lined up to be on display.

It’s been a “family affair” in working on the space since mid-August, and the Villards are looking forward to the big day, which will run concurrently with Downtown Business Association’s Octoberfest in Alice Pleasant Park.

The grand opening for the venture is one Tammy said will give her an idea of the customer.

“We’d like people to come in and if there’s something that we don’t carry that they’re routinely getting off the internet, we’d like to carry those things for them,” she said. “You can shop local, it’s more accessible, and there’s other people that might enjoy the same things they do.”

For more information, call 970-824-0230 or visit Facebook.com/MoffatMercantile.