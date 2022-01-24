Moffat libraries preparing to distribute KN95 masks

The Maybell Library got a new look as volunteers from around the county came together to paint the building Saturday.

Courtesy Library Board

Moffat County public libraries will soon be part of a statewide initiative to distribute KN95 masks to the public.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Moffat County Libraries posted a short update on the distribution of masks from their locations. The county has libraries set up in Craig, Maybell and Dinosaur.

“Once they have been received, the Moffat County Libraries will be distributing N95 and surgical masks for no cost to each of the libraries’ respective communities,” the post reads.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the state of Colorado’s mask giveaway on Tuesday, which allows public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs, YMCAs and high-traffic community centers to receive and distribute KN95 and surgical-grade masks free of charge to their respective communities. Across the state, locations that have opted in have already begun distributing their stock, and demand has been high. Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs distributed its 500 masks on Jan. 19 and ran out within hours. The state delivered 82,500 KN95 masks and 226,000 surgical masks on Wednesday to libraries across the state, with plans of shipping out hundreds of thousands more on Thursday.

“By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Gov. Polis said in a news release. “We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical grade masks directly to communities.”

There is a limit on how many masks each resident can receive, which is five masks per month. Funding for the masks is coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

For residents looking for masks in other areas before Moffat County receives its shipments, it is recommended to call ahead of time in case they have already run out. A full list of locations handing out masks can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks