Moffat, Craig economic development board tours new Vallarta’s location

Address: 2705 W. Victory Way, Craig Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Phone: 970-824-9812 Website: vallartas-of- craig-llc.business.site Facebook Page: facebook.com/pages/Vallartas-Mexican-Restaurant

CRAIG — One of Craig's oldest night spots has received a new light and a complete remodel to become the new home of one of Moffat County's favorite restaurants.

On Wednesday, June 20, restaurant owners Macho and Cassandra Nuñez gave the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board and guests a behind-the-scenes look into the recent remodel and relocation of Vallarta's of Craig to 2705 West Victory Way. The Nuñez family owned and operated the Mexican restaurant at Centennial Mall for 10 years before moving in February to their current location west of town.

The building was formerly the Signal Hill Restaurant, and, for almost 50 years, Moffat County residents enjoyed a full dining menu and entertainment until its doors closed nearly two decades ago.

Construction on the project was underway by late summer 2017. The restaurant owners and property investors were methodic in their desire to re-establish the building for use as a restaurant, while still preserving the historic significance of the local landmark.

"This building was vacant for 20 years," Macho said. "I think we talked to the right people at the right time. My brother, Pepe, was already in the process of looking for a new location when we were told about this place."

Before moving into their new location, the owners of Vallarta's reached out to their patrons and asked what they could do better, or what services/amenities they could provide to make diners’ experience more enjoyable. The Nuñez family said they recognized the importance and value of customer input, and they listened.

They closed their location in Centennial Mall in December 2017.

With the remodel of their new building completed in February, the Nuñez family moved into their new location and reopened the restaurant after a two-month hiatus. Careful not to rush themselves, they were thorough in ensuring everything was done right, while also taking into account customer feedback.

A trend they noticed right away is that many customers sought outdoor dining space. This prompted the Nuñezes to build a deck on the east side of the building, which now plays host seven days per week to diners looking to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

"If that first impression is not good, you might not get them back,” Macho said. "I would say maybe 90 percent of our business at the mall was locals; now, I would say, we have seen an increase of maybe 35 percent of our customers are from out of town now."

With the increase in customers and a larger location, Vallarta's has had to double its staff to keep up with demand. But, the owners aren't complaining.

"About 10 new jobs have been created, part-time and full-time. It's a lot," said Cassandra Nuñez, sister-in-law of Macho Nuñez.

While the Nuñez family is quite pleased with how the relocation has transpired, they are constantly looking to improve the property. With hopes in the near future of paving the parking lot and adding more landscaping, they have big plans for their new location.

Vallarta's of Craig is a family owned and operated business. It is open 7 days per week and is located at, 2705 W. Victory Way.