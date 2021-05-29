Moffat County’s Wesley Counts signs with Midland University

Moffat County basketball standout Wesley Counts signed his national letter of intent May 17 to attend Midland University in Nebraska to continue his basketball career. (Courtesy Photo)



Following a high school career at Moffat County High School that saw him score 305 career points over three seasons at the varsity level, Wesley Counts will continue his basketball career at the collegiate level, signing with Midland University in mid-May.

Counts joins a Warriors’ program that went 6-17 last season, including a 4-16 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2020 under fifth-year head coach Oliver Drake. Drake has coached to a 63-57 overall record and a 36-40 mark in the GPAC.

The senior signed his letter of intent in front of family and friends May 17 inside Moffat County High School, officially becoming a member of the Warriors after four years as a Bulldog.

“It was definitely a hard decision,” Counts said. “There were a lot of great schools with great opportunities to go there, but Midland was the best place for me academically and athletically.”

As a senior, Counts averaged a team-high 13.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blockers per game, leading the Bulldogs to a 6-7 record in a shortened season.





For his efforts, Counts was named an honorable mention 3A Western Slope League player despite finishing top two in scoring in the conference, and top five in rebounding.

Counts’ big senior year was a testament to the work he put in the summer prior to his final year, with one goal in mind: playing college basketball.

“I just realized I wanted to go into college and play at a high level, so I put my head down and worked hard on my game,” Counts said. “I was blessed to be able to see the hard work pay off.”

Moffat County Head Coach Steve Maneotis said that Counts’ effort will continue to serve as an example for others coming up behind him in the program.

“His work ethic is what stands out the most,” Maneotis said. “Wesley was pretty laser-focused on becoming the best player he could become physically. He worked his tail off on every part of his game, strength, leaping ability, ball handling, shooting…everything. He took a very disciplined approach to preparing because he wanted to play in college.

“He did an outstanding job overall,” Maneotis added. “If kids could learn anything about preparation, discipline and preparing yourself, look up Wes and what he did. He’s a picture perfect example of what it takes.”

Moffat County High School's Wesley Counts ponders his next move against Middle Park in February 2020 at MCHS. (Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File)



At Midland, Counts will likely take a redshirt year as a freshman, playing on the junior varsity roster to gain experience at the collegiate level before making the full leap to varsity.

Off the court, Counts plans on majoring in business, but has not quite decided what he wants to do in business for a career.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com