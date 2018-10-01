Moffat County’s Torin Reed tees up at state golf tourney

Monday was a tricky round for Moffat County High School golfer Torin Reed, as the Bulldogs’ lowest-shooting player this season struggled to keep his score down at the 3A CHSAA State Championships.

Reed finished the first half of the two-day tournament with a 90 on the links at Boulder Country Club.

Reed began the tourney on the club’s back nine, starting with a pair of double bogeys and three +1’s before breaking even on holes 15, 17 and 18. He had more trouble to come on the front end, however, including shooting a 7 on hole 2, parring only the fifth hole.

Following Monday’s action, Reed was tied for 71st among 84 golfers, and he’ll look to improve on his +20 tally during Tuesday’s finals.

Reed qualified for state by shooting 82 and placing 12th overall at the Region 4 Tournament Sept. 17 at Gunnison’s Dos Rios Golf Club.

The 3A Western Slope League was also represented at state by Aspen and Basalt’s full teams, while Gunnison had three players in the event, with Delta and Vail Christian sending two apiece. Cedaredge and Rangely joined MCHS with one.

Aspen’s Jack Pevny was third in individual rankings with a 68 on the first day, trailing leader Peter Grossenbacher of Eaton (65) and Jackson Klutznick of Kent Denver (67).

The Skiers finished the opening day with the lowest group score of 214, one stroke ahead of Kent Denver, with the possibility of taking the title as a group with a solid second day.