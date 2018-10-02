Moffat County’s Torin Reed ends state run with 179 over two days

It wasn’t the best couple days of golfing Torin Reed ever had, but getting to the top level of competition was reward enough for the Moffat County High School senior.

Reed represented the Bulldogs Monday and Tuesday at the 3A CHSAA State Championships, shooting 179 across two rounds and tying for 67th out of 84 total golfers at Boulder Country Club.

Reed improved one stroke Tuesday with an 89 compared to the 90 he shot Monday on the Par 70 course, which according to MCHS coach Rod Compton was a killer in terms of layout.

“Greens were very difficult, pins where he couldn’t get to them. It was tough,” he said.

The conditions in Boulder were dreary and overcast, Compton said, albeit not enough to impact much of the game.

“It was cold and the ball wouldn’t carry well, but at least there was no wind blowing,” he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Compton added that organizers told him the site was a challenge even for college-level players.

Reed had a Sunday practice round to get a feel for the grounds, though he still ran into problems during the first day of competition, starting on the back nine and getting into a groove before a bad drive on Hole 2 resulted in him losing his ball and piling up the points, taking a 7 for his highest stroke count.

“By then, he was already hitting 3 off the tee box, so that kind of messed that up,” Compton said.

The young golfer ranked 71st going into the second day, and while he still ran into many of the same issues, he was still feeling more confident.

“I felt like I was playing a lot better today than I was scoring,” Reed said Tuesday. “I just missed a couple short putts and made some simple mistakes.”

Compton noted that despite not everything coming together, Reed’s highlights included sinking a 25-foot putt and smashing an arrow-straight 300-yard drive.

“Really proud of him,” he said.

After coming up short of qualifying for three years, Reed said making it to the state competition was the capper for a season full of fine matches.

“It’s definitely been a fun one,” he said.