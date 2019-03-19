Moffat County’s Kinlie Brennise has final hoops outing in All-State game

With one last chance to wear the Bulldog blue, Moffat County High School senior basketball player Kinlie Brennise made the most of every moment in the past weekend.

Kinlie was named to the All-State game hosted in Denver by Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports.

Kinlie played for the blue team in the event, hosted Sunday by Arvada West High School, part of a 75-71 win in the exhibition match honoring upperclassmen in the 3A division.

“It was definitely a great experience. I had so much fun,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been working for my whole high school career, and it finally paid off. I was super blessed to be a part of it.”

The blue team was headed by Manitou Springs coaches Jessie Black and Justin Armour, the latter of whom has a professional football past, including being part of the Denver Broncos roster for Super Bowl XXXIII.

With eight players on each squad, Kinlie — nicknamed “8 seconds” by Armour for her rodeo proficiency — played alongside Courtney Freeman, of fellow Western Slope League team Cedaredge, while on the other end was WSL Player of the Year Shaya Chenoweth, of Grand Valley.

The weekend also included a Saturday banquet, with MCHS coach Jim Loughran in attendance to support his athlete.

Though he has only worked with Kinlie for one season, L0ughran said multiple coaches in the conference have noted her strengths on the court.

“She definitely brought a lot of senior leadership this season,” he said.

MCHS girls finished the winter 17-6, runner-up in the WSL during the regular season and third in the district tournament before moving into the opening round of the state tourney, where Lady Bulldogs fell 50-41 to University.

During a recent awards ceremony for the program, Kinlie and teammate Halle Hamilton each took All-Conference First Team honors, with Madie Weber, Tiffany Hildebrandt and Quinn Pinnt earning All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Kinlie, Hildebrandt, Weber, Jaidyn Steele and Brittnee Meats each had Academic All-State distinctions.

Loughran also continued former coach Kenley Nebeker’s tradition of HARASS, which emphasizes players’ formidable traits.

Stephenie Swindler took the Hustle award and Hildebrandt Armor and Rebounds. Hamilton, also the team’s top scorer as a freshman and leader in multiple stat categories, was the recipient of Steals, Assists, and Sixth Man titles.

Weber gained HARASS Player of the Year for her all-around style throughout the year.