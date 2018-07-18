Moffat County’s 100th Fair: Marching through the years — Moffat County Fair seeks entries for 100-year parade festivities

A mix of new and old, urban and rural and more will be part of the 100th annual Moffat County Fair downtown parade.

The promenade of local pride will take place at noon Aug. 3 along Yampa Avenue and Victory Way, as a variety of marchers begin the route from Craig Middle School and Sandrock Elementary School to Centennial Mall.

“We want to have the biggest parade possible to mark our 100th,” said Fair Board Treasurer Karl Huntsman.

All types of entries are welcome, whether on two wheels, four wheels or four legs, including antique cars and farm equipment; wagons and horses; emergency equipment, such fire trucks and ambulances; ATVs; and more.

Organizers are hoping to make it a landmark event.

“This is the first time in a long time we’ve done a parade, at least since I’ve been part of the fair board,” said board member Annette Norton. “We’re excited to revive the tradition, and we’re looking to have a lot of different entries, because the fair represents such a diverse part of our community.”

Norton added that she hopes to see local 4-H participants enter projects, such as livestock, to further educate the public about the club and its educational opportunities.

Additionally, she noted, the inaugural Iron Horse Show, which will take place at the tail end of the fair, will likely put some of its motorcycle entries in the parade.

Organizers also encourage large-scale floats from local groups and businesses, keeping in mind the theme of the fair’s centennial.

The 100-year anniversary of the event can also be glimpsed in other activities, such as a display of local quilts, 100 of which will be placed around town in locations such as the Center of Craig, the Museum of Northwest Colorado, the Moffat County Courthouse and the Luttrell Barn.

Emphasizing the historic milestone of the fair has been crucial for organizers, said fair board member Mardi Anson.

“We really want to get the community involved, because it’s their fair,” she said.

Entry forms can be picked up at the Moffat County Extension Office, 539 Barclay St., at Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave., or online at 0j.b5z.net/i/u/10245112/f/parade_entry_form.pdf.

Entrants can drop off registration at the Extension Office or the Budget Center, or fax them to 970-824-6485.

For more information, visit moffatcountyfair.com.