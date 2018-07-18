Moffat County’s 100th Fair: ‘King of the Show Boxes’

Every livestock exhibitor depends on a show box to keep track of all the show supplies and transport them to fairs and other competitions. Show boxes come in a variety of materials, colors and sizes. Handmade or purchased, the boxes are typically of the chest-type, three feet or longer, and deep, with lots of space to put things. Sometimes, there is a tray in the top, with compartments.

But there is nothing that compares to the "king of the show boxes."

This show box resembles a refrigerator. My granddaughter, Megan Prather, of Craig, owns one. When she was showing sheep, swine and cattle while enrolled in 4-H at Park County, in Bailey, she used as many as three show boxes to manage all her supplies, so the king show box kept everything in one place.

This show box is aluminum and four- to five-feet tall, with double doors, and it stands upright. One larger door opens to the main part of the show box, which is a series of shelves and drawers. The door, itself, has shelves and small drawers in it. There is enough room in the door for gallons of liquids, like adhesives. When the smaller door is opened, there are spaces for hanging halters and cords. Megan says the show box is even big enough to hold show sticks.

However, the drawback is that this show box, when filled, tends to be pretty heavy. Megan grins when she says, "It might weigh 500 pounds. … Well, at least 200 pounds."

Megan's Dad, Jamie Prather, commented on the weight of the show box, too.

"What do you have in here?," he wondered. "It's heavy."

So, I asked Megan what she put in her show box. Consider the following:

brushes

combs

halters

shampoo

hoof polish

wet wipes

clippers

safety pins

lamb socks and canvasses

paper plates and plastic silverware

scissors

charger for the phone

an extra pair of pants (for emergencies)

human's hair brush, bobbi pins and hair spray

wash cloth and towel

fly spray

lots of granola bars and other snacks

blower

shop towels

baling twine

water

disposable toothbrush with a tooth pick

change to buy stuff

first aid kit

shaving cream (to keep sheep wool "fluffed up")

electric cords

show sticks

materials for making signs

tape

As you can see, it doesn't take much to make a show box heavy. In the end, it became too difficult for Megan to handle the show box by herself, and she had to abandon "the king of show boxes."

Show boxes have come a long way.