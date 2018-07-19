Moffat County’s 100th Fair: In Memoriam — Richard Haslem

The Moffat County Fair Board is proud to dedicate the 2018 100-Year Fair to the memory of Richard Haslem.

Richard was a resident of Moffat County from 1989 to 2013. He was the Moffat County extension director/agent from 1989 to 1995. He was an avid supporter of 4-H, the Craig Ram Sale, Craig Kiwanis Club, the National Western Stock Show and the Colorado Resource Management for public land use.

Richard was born in Roswell, New Mexico, and moved to Colorado when he was 2. He spent his early childhood in Southwest Colorado in Norwood. He moved to Steamboat Springs at age 8 and graduated there in 1974. He spent most of his childhood summers helping his grandparents at their cattle ranch in Blue Mountain on the Colorado/Utah border. He participated in 4-H growing up, as well.

Richard met the love of his life, Verla Haslem, on a 4-H trip when he was 18. After being married on Sept. 1, 1974, they spent 43 years together before Richard passed away. Upon graduating high school, Richard joined the Air Force as a navigator (weapons systems operator) on an F-4 fighter jet in Germany and California. He spent 8 1/2 years enlisted. When he was discharged from the Air Force, he spent 14 years in the reserves. He left the reserves as a lieutenant colonel with the Office of Special Investigations at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Richard served on the American Sheep Producer Council, and when they lived in Seattle, Washington, he served as the executive of the Washington State Beef Commission.

Richard also graduated from CSU in 1976 with a degree in animal sciences and eventually obtained his master's degree in business administration. In 1989, Richard and Verla decided they wanted to move somewhere they could raise their children, Sarah (Loughran) and Bryan. Having grown up in Steamboat Springs, Richard loved the area. An opening for the Moffat County Extension Agent came open, and Richard jumped on the opportunity.

In 1995, Richard opened his own business selling insurance. He continued his business until 2013, when he sold it and retired. During his time in Craig, Richard served as coordinator for resource management, where he helped with managing public lands. He was involved with the prairie dog and black-footed ferret agendas.

Richard said he loved raising his children in Craig but wanted to move someplace warmer. That took him and Verla to Montrose in 2013, where he resided until his death.

It is with extreme pleasure and gratitude that we, the Moffat County Fair Board, dedicate the 100-Year Moffat County Fair to the memory of Richard Haslem.