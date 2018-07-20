Moffat County’s 100th Fair: Honorary Volunteer — Marie Kettle

Marie Kettle was born in Hayden, and raised up Wilson Creek on the family ranch. She attended grade school in Meeker and graduated from Moffat County High School in 1965. She then went on to college to become a registered nurse. She has been with Memorial Regional Health in Craig for 42 years and currently works in the infusion center.

Marie was married to her late husband, Ron, for almost 47 years until his passing. They have two children, Jim (Linda) Kettle, of Crowell, Texas; and Teresa Kettle of Crook, Colorado. She has one grandchild, Clayton Funkhouser.

Marie and her late husband raised paint horses. She's had one horse win the world paint horse championship two times in the roping classes. She spent 32 years as a volunteer and leader in 4-H. She led the crochet and leather groups. Her clubs enjoyed success in crocheting and leather works at the county and state levels. She said her 4-H kids were perfectionists, and seeing their accomplishments was very rewarding.

Marie was named Honorary Volunteer of the Moffat County Fair in 2007. She was recently nominated for the Florence Nightingale award for nursing (2018). Though she didn't win, she feels very honored to have been nominated for such a prestigious award.

In her spare time, Marie enjoys crocheting. She is currently working on a project for the 100 Year Fair. She also enjoys sewing, knitting, raising her paint horses and anything to do in the outdoors.

Marie has been a very dedicated volunteer and leader in 4-H in Moffat County for many years. With that, the Moffat County Fair Board is privileged to honor Marie Kettle for Honorary Volunteer of the year.

We appreciate you, Marie. Thank you for your years of commitment to the kids in 4-H and our community.