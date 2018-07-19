Moffat County’s 100th Fair: Fair dedication — Karl Huntsman

Karl Huntsman is the true definition of a volunteer. He freely offers to take on countless tasks, while bettering the community with his infectious laugh. He has served on the Moffat County Fair Board for more than 30 years, working tirelessly to promote the fair for the entire community, yet his true motivation is doing what he does "for the kids."

Karl was born in La Plata County, then moved to Craig from Durango in 1965. He has two daughters, Tammy Standifred, who lives in Grand Junction; and Brenda Reynolds, who resides in Steamboat Springs. He has two grandchildren, who he is very proud of.

Karl is the youngest of 13 children and has three surviving siblings. Through the years, he has worked at Midway Distributing as a beer distributor, Yampa Valley Creamery, Moffat Liquor as a stock clerk and National Lead Industries, where he dispatched trucks. He has also worked in oilfields.

He opened his own business, B&K Fire Equipment, which he sold 20 years ago. Karl also worked in a correctional facility for five years, retiring in 2006. Karl has selflessly volunteered his time to the Fire Safety Advisory Board for 10 years and the Yampa Valley Safari Club, where he served as chapter president and helps with the annual 'Cast' n 'Blast' fishing event, sponsored by the D.O.W. every July.

His desire to serve on the Fair Board originated from his commitment and passion for the young people of the community. In the 30 years he has served on the Fair Board, he has yet to miss a single fair, sometimes even traveling to Hayden for the Routt County Fair.

Not only does he enjoy working closely with the Fair Board, he recognizes the hard work and dedication from the Extension Office. He has a very close working relationship with Jackie Goodnow and worked side by side with J.D. Sexton before J.D. moved earlier this year.

After the fair this year, Karl will return work at AGP meat processing facility, as he has for the past 16 years. Karl is an inspiration to us all, motivating us to "go do something, even if it's wrong."

It is with great honor that we, the Moffat County Fair Board, dedicate the 100-Year Moffat County Fair to Karl!