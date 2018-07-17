Moffat County’s 100th Fair: Country group Diamond Rio to shine during concert at Moffat County Fair

A country event calls for country music, and the organizers of the Moffat County Fair have a true gem in store for spectators.

As part of the 100th Moffat County Fair, country music stars Diamond Rio will take the stage Aug. 10 at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Fair board members have been on the lookout since the beginning of the year for an act that would fit the sensibilities of Northwest Colorado and have the kind of name recognition befitting the occasion of the fair centennial.

“They definitely have a following, and we really wanted a big name,” board member Mardi Anson said.

The group’s touring schedule also fits well with the board’s needs, with a performance in Monticello, Utah, scheduled the day before, putting them in the right place at the right time.

Tickets for the concert are $40 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/diamond-rio-in-concert-tickets-45664973164.

The show begins at 7 p.m. in the Moffat County Fairgrounds arena.

Board member Annette Norton noted that, while musical shows at the fairgrounds for events such as Grand Old West Days have utilized the livestock barn, organizers preferred the outside space of the grandstands.

“Those grandstands can hold about 2,000 people, which will be great for a big show like this,” she said.

Diamond Rio’s roots go back to Nashville in the 1980s, as part of the amusement park Opryland USA, under the moniker Tennessee River Boys. A number of personnel changes over the decade eventually led to a name change and their first album, a self-titled record under the band’s new name, that included the chart-topping “Meet in the Middle,” the first time for a debut single to reach No. 1 on the country charts.

With 10 studio albums, most recently 2015’s “I Made It,” the group’s hits also include "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess," "Unbelievable” and "In A Week or Two.”

For more information on the band, visit diamondrio.com. For more information about the show, visit moffatcountyfair.com.