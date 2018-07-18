Moffat County’s 100th Fair: Catch-a-Pig, Ridin’ & Riggin’ Days Rodeo offer physical fun at Moffat County Fair

All ages will be getting down and dirty in the arena during the 100th Moffat County Fair.

The annual celebration of agriculture will be bustling with animals all week, but the big show for the ranching lifestyle takes place Aug. 9, with the Ridin’ & Riggin’ Days Rodeo and the Catch-a-Pig Contest

Ridin' & Riggin' Days returns for its fourth year and its second time being sanctioned by both Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association.

In addition to slack performances leading up the big show, on the docket are the favorite cowboy and cowgirl events, including bareback riding saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and more arranged by Triple V Rodeo Company, of Casper, Wyoming.

Ridin’ & Riggin’ Days is among a variety of events Triple V is arranging for animals and staff this year, including the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas, National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming and National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

One notable change this year is in scheduling; the event will take place on a Thursday rather than Friday.

Recommended Stories For You

“That was to get more contestants, because last year, that weekend, there were 50-some rodeos going on in the area,” said Mardi Anson, fair board member. “This way, people can stop by our rodeo on their way to other stuff, so we’ll have more contestants and make it more of a draw for the folks here.”

Between rounds of rowdy rodeo, one of the fair’s favorite events takes place during intermission, as children age 5 to 13 hop into the mix for the Catch-a-Pig Contest.

Dozens of young swine provided by Rick Murr will be greased up to add to the difficulty, as kids scramble among themselves to pin down a pig they will then be allowed to take home.

“It’s a lot of fun for them chasing these absolutely adorable little pigs around,” said fair board member Annette Norton. “It attracts both country kids and city kids. It’s a real kick for all of them.”

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7 at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

For more information about admission and rules for registration, visit moffatcountyfair.com.