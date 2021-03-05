Moffat County wrestling turns in strong first day of regionals

Moffat County Bulldogs athletics.



Moffat County wrestling turned in a strong first day of the 3A Region 1 tournament Friday in Pagosa Springs.

As of Friday night, nearly the entire Moffat County wrestling team is still in the hunt in the regional tournament at Pagosa Springs.

Moffat County saw two wrestlers make the championship round Friday night, with sophomore Kaden Hixson losing in the 113-pound weight class to Gunnison’s Royce Uhrig, and junior Caden Call, who fell to Austin Featherman of Montezuma-Cortez in the final of the 132-pound weight class in a 9-5 decision.

Hixson got to the final by way of a first round bye, followed by wins over Rifle’s Kellen Johnson, and Alamosa’s Dario Valdez, before then falling by a major decision (12-0) in the 113-pound final.

Call made his way to the final by way of a first round bye, a win over Pagosa Springs’ Tommy Barker, and Bayfield’s James Mars.

As of Friday night, the Moffat County Bulldogs are leading on team scorers with 92.5 points, ahead of second place Gunnison by two points with 90.5.

The event, which includes 14 other teams, started Friday afternoon at Pagosa Springs High School and continues into Saturday afternoon with the heavier weight classes coming on the second day.

The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

moneill@craigdailypress.com