Moffat County wrestling tops Grand Valley, loses to Meeker in Thursday triangular dual

Back on the mat for the first time in nearly two weeks, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ wrestling team beat the Grand Valley Cardinals and lost to the Meeker Cowboys in a triangular dual at Meeker High School Thursday night.

The Bulldogs took down the Cardinals in commanding fashion, 54-18, before then falling to the Cowboys in a tight contest, 42-33. The Bulldogs leave Meeker with a record of 3-2 on the season.

Moffat County started their afternoon off on the right foot with the commanding win over the Cardinals. Sophomore Billy Lawton put the Bulldogs in the win column early, thanks to a pinfall win over Cristian Barragon.

Grand Valley’s Brayden Harper was the beneficiary of a forfeit in the 195-pound weight class to tie the match up at 6, before teammate Hayden Grice pinned Moffat County senior Daniel Cruz and Teagan Jacobs pinned Moffat County freshman Noah Duran to take an 18-6 lead.

That was the last time the Cardinals would see the win column however, as the Bulldogs reeled off nine straight wins to take home the win.

That dominant run included wins by sophomore Kaden Hixson, sophomore Brody Wiser, junior Anthony Duran, junior Caden Call, senior Blake Juergens, and junior Hunter Frederickson. The match ended with three consecutive forfeit victories in favor of sophomore Michael Voloshin, junior Pepper Rhyne, and freshman Blake Hill.

After the win over Grand Valley, the Bulldogs took on the host Cowboys.

Meeker jumped out to a quick 18-0 lead over the Bulldogs through two forfeits and a pinfall win by Tanner Musser over Cruz.

In the 106-pound weight class, Noah Duran got the Bulldogs on the board with a forfeit win. The Cowboys responded with two consecutive wins before the Bulldogs could respond with three consecutive wins of their own thanks to Anthony Duran’s forfeit win, Call’s pinfall victory over Meeker’s Jake Blazon, and Blake Juergens with a pin of his own over Meeker’s Tyson Portwood.

Those three wins made the score 24-18 in favor of the Cowboys.

The next five matches were 3-2 in favor of Meeker, as Connor Blunt took down Hunter Frederickson, and Michael Voloshin benefited from a forfeit win.

Rhyne recorded Moffat County’s second win in a row, with a decision win over Meeker’s Kelton Turner. The Bulldogs’ run ended thanks to two pinfall victories in a row to end the match from Brendan Clatterbaugh over Blake Hill and Dax Sheridan over Lawton.

The MCHS Bulldogs wrestling team has one day off before they go to Rifle for a triangular dual Saturday, Feb. 13 against the Rifle Bears and the Battle Mountain Huskies.

