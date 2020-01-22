Moffat County wrestling to travel to Berthoud tourney, host Senior Night: Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 22, 2020

Moffat County High School's Dario Alexander accepts a forfeit during Bulldog wrestling's dual against Rifle. MCHS will host its Senior Night Jan. 28.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

None

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Gunnison

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Delta

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Diny Pickert Invitational in Berthoud

7 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

8:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9:30 a.m. Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club Poker Run at Freeman Reservoir, Moffat County Road 11

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

10 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Steamboat Springs and Soroco at Steamboat Springs

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Cedaredge

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Cedaredge

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Cedaredge

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Cedaredge

Sunday

None

Monday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

4:15 p.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball vs. Hayden at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball third- and fourth-grade volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.