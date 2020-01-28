Moffat County wrestling Senior Night sees advantage vs. Grand Valley, squeaker with Meeker
It may have been Senior Night for the Moffat County High School wrestling program, but the final home duals of the season saw one of the Bulldogs’ youngest on the varsity roster come through at the close despite a lot of pressure on his shoulders.
MCHS swept the competition in a set of duals Tuesday night against Grand Valley and Meeker, taking a 49-21 win over the former and a much narrower 37-33 victory against the latter.
Craig Press will have a larger recap.
News