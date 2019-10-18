Moffat County wrestling prime rib dinner Nov. 16

Bring your appetites in November — the Moffat County High School wrestling program needs some hungry folks.

The MCHS wrestling program will host its annual prime rib dinner starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Besides the main course, the night will include auction items ranging from hunting gear and trips as well as desserts.

Bulldogs will also be selling Moffat County wrestling shirts and hoodies for their supporters as the winter season starts.

The cost is $30 per person or $100 for a group of five.

For more information, call 970-846-4639.