Moffat County wrestling places 3 in Warrior Classic

From left, Moffat County High School wrestlers Kaden Hixson, Caden Call and Daniel Caddy enjoy their honors at the Warrior Classic.

Andy Bockelman

Of the three final bouts involving Moffat County High School grapplers, only one saw actual competition, but none of the Bulldogs were complaining with the outcome Saturday night.

Three MCHS wrestlers made it to the podium for Central High School’s Warrior Classic, as senior Daniel Caddy placed third in the 152-pound class and Kaden Hixson and Caden Call each fifth in the 106 and 113 weights, respectively.

Caddy also took the bronze at Warrior in 2018, but the finish this time was far different, as he won via an injury forfeit by Paonia’s Zeb Etter, who had defeated him in the championship quarterfinals.

Call also only had to suit up and have his hand raised in triumph as Alamosa’s Brandon Reveles threw in the towel due to an earlier injury.

As for Hixson, his round with Kilian Schultz of Severance went precisely as planned, earning a second-period pin for victory.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.