Moffat County wrestling offers clinic with national champion

The Moffat County High School wrestling program will host a specialty clinic this month with Ben Cherrington, a Colorado native and champion grappler.

Cherrington was a three-time state champion while competing at Granby’s Middle Park High School and continued his success at the college level. He achieved an NCAA Division I 157-pound title in 2006 for Boise State University, compiling multiple conference and All-American honors in the process.

He also is a former head coach in the sport for University of Northern Colorado.

The clinic with Cherrington will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 and 20 at MCHS and is open to all grade levels.

MCHS wrestling also recently hosted its prime rib dinner fundraiser Sept. 22 at Center of Craig, and though donations continue to come in, head coach Dusty Vaughn said the turnout and amount of volunteers was encouraging.

“The parents were so instrumental and vital to the success with all their hard work. It was inspiring to see so many parents and kids working together all with a common goal in mind,” he said. “So many businesses, too many to thank at once, were so giving and willing to help out in any way they could. If there is one thing that I’ve learned since arriving here in Craig is this community loves the great sport of wrestling, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

For more information on MCHS wrestling, call 530-260-2212 visit MOCO Wrestling at Facebook.com/groups/559183567503206/.