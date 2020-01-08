Moffat County wrestling hosts Rifle, heads to Tournament of Champions: Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 8, 2020

Moffat County High School's Michael Voloshin works for a pin against Basalt in December. MCHS wrestling hosts a Jan. 9 dual with Rifle before competing in the weekend's Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

None

Thursday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

8:45 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at West Grand A/B Tournament in Kremmling

9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at East Grand C/D Tournament in Granby

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Durango

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Durango

4:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Durango

6:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Durango

Sunday

None

Monday

None

Tuesday

None