Moffat County wrestling hosts Rifle, heads to Tournament of Champions: Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 8, 2020
Wednesday
None
Thursday
5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational
TBD Moffat County High School wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah
8:45 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at West Grand A/B Tournament in Kremmling
9 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at East Grand C/D Tournament in Granby
11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
1:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Durango
2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Durango
4:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Durango
6:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Durango
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
None
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.