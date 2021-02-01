Moffat County wrestling falls to Valley, 40-24

Just four short days after opening the 2021 season with a convincing dual win over Grand Valley Tuesday at Moffat County High School, the Bulldogs’ wrestling team made the trip to Gilcrest Saturday and dropped a tough 40-24 decision to the stout Valley Vikings.

Against the Vikings, Moffat County got off to a slow start, falling behind 22-0 as the Vikings saw five straight wrestlers win.

Colby Schaffer opened up the dual with a sudden victory 9-8 decision over Moffat County’s Anthony Duran, giving Valley a quick 3-0 lead. Valley’ Jacen Hansen followed Schaffer’s win with a 9-4 decision over Moffat County’s Caden Call, making it 6-0 Valley.

Moffat County’s Blake Juergens then lost to Valley’s Zach Brown by fall in 2 minutes, 41 seconds before Valley’s Collin Brown picked up a major decision 13-4 win over Moffat County’s Ryan Duzik, making it 16-0 Vikings.

Valley’s Isaiah Rios capped off the strong start for the Vikings with a pin fall win over Moffat County’s Michael Voloshin in 1:24, making it 22-0 Valley.

Moffat County’s Pepper Rhyne hit the mat in the 160-pound match and quickly put a stop to the Valley run, pinning Valley’s Kade Reed in just 36 seconds, getting the Bulldogs on the board.

Valley’s Jeff Gore answered right back for the Vikings with a pin fall win over Moffat County’s Blake Hill in 59 seconds, making it 28-6 Vikings.

In the 182-pound matchup, Moffat County’s Billy Lawton got things going back in the Bulldogs’ direction Saturday with a forfeit win before the two teams found themselves in a stalemate in the 195- and 220-pound matches as double forfeits were recorded.

Back in action on the mat in the 285-pound match, Valley’s Aidan Trujillo recorded a pin fall win over Moffat County’s Daniel Cruz in 40 seconds, making it 34-12 Vikings.

Late in the dual, the Bulldogs put together a string of team points as Moffat County’s Noah Duran recorded a forfeit win in the 106-pound match before Kaden Hixson pinned Valley’s Brandon Hansen in 1:56 in the 113-pound match, making it 34-24.

With one final match to go, the Bulldogs looked to close out the match strong in the 120-pound weight class, rolling out Brody Wiser against Valley’s Christian Corral.

Corral put a stop to the Bulldogs’ run in the end, pinning Wisner in 3:59, closing out the 40-24 dual win.

Moffat County (1-1) will have off until Thursday, Feb. 11 when the Bulldogs hit the road to Meeker to take on the Cowboys and the Grand Valley Cardinals in a Tri-dual at 5 p.m.

