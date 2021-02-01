Moffat County wrestling falls to Valley, 40-24
Just four short days after opening the 2021 season with a convincing dual win over Grand Valley Tuesday at Moffat County High School, the Bulldogs’ wrestling team made the trip to Gilcrest Saturday and dropped a tough 40-24 decision to the stout Valley Vikings.
Against the Vikings, Moffat County got off to a slow start, falling behind 22-0 as the Vikings saw five straight wrestlers win.
Colby Schaffer opened up the dual with a sudden victory 9-8 decision over Moffat County’s Anthony Duran, giving Valley a quick 3-0 lead. Valley’ Jacen Hansen followed Schaffer’s win with a 9-4 decision over Moffat County’s Caden Call, making it 6-0 Valley.
Moffat County’s Blake Juergens then lost to Valley’s Zach Brown by fall in 2 minutes, 41 seconds before Valley’s Collin Brown picked up a major decision 13-4 win over Moffat County’s Ryan Duzik, making it 16-0 Vikings.
Valley’s Isaiah Rios capped off the strong start for the Vikings with a pin fall win over Moffat County’s Michael Voloshin in 1:24, making it 22-0 Valley.
Moffat County’s Pepper Rhyne hit the mat in the 160-pound match and quickly put a stop to the Valley run, pinning Valley’s Kade Reed in just 36 seconds, getting the Bulldogs on the board.
Valley’s Jeff Gore answered right back for the Vikings with a pin fall win over Moffat County’s Blake Hill in 59 seconds, making it 28-6 Vikings.
In the 182-pound matchup, Moffat County’s Billy Lawton got things going back in the Bulldogs’ direction Saturday with a forfeit win before the two teams found themselves in a stalemate in the 195- and 220-pound matches as double forfeits were recorded.
Back in action on the mat in the 285-pound match, Valley’s Aidan Trujillo recorded a pin fall win over Moffat County’s Daniel Cruz in 40 seconds, making it 34-12 Vikings.
Late in the dual, the Bulldogs put together a string of team points as Moffat County’s Noah Duran recorded a forfeit win in the 106-pound match before Kaden Hixson pinned Valley’s Brandon Hansen in 1:56 in the 113-pound match, making it 34-24.
With one final match to go, the Bulldogs looked to close out the match strong in the 120-pound weight class, rolling out Brody Wiser against Valley’s Christian Corral.
Corral put a stop to the Bulldogs’ run in the end, pinning Wisner in 3:59, closing out the 40-24 dual win.
Moffat County (1-1) will have off until Thursday, Feb. 11 when the Bulldogs hit the road to Meeker to take on the Cowboys and the Grand Valley Cardinals in a Tri-dual at 5 p.m.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Moffat County wrestling falls to Valley, 40-24
Just four short days after opening the 2021 season with a convincing dual win over Grand Valley Tuesday at Moffat County High School, the Bulldogs’ wrestling team made the trip to Gilcrest Saturday and dropped…