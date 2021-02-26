Moffat County wrestling dominates at Steamboat triangular dual

Moffat County's Caden Call pins Steamboat's Owen Kirby in the 132-pound match Thursday at Steamboat Springs High School. (Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press)



Moffat County wrestling sure knows how to bounce back in a big way.

Nearly one week after a tough weekend in Palisade in a quad dual, the Bulldogs hit the mat Thursday night in Steamboat for a triangular dual against the host Sailors and the Middle Park Panthers.

Against the Sailors and Panthers, Moffat County cruised to two dominant wins, defeating the Panthers 60-24, before then sinking the Sailors 53-18 on the Sailors’ Senior Night.

Opening up the triangular dual against the Panthers, Moffat County raced out to a quick 36-0 lead winning the first six matches of the night.

Blake Juergens got things started for the Bulldogs in the 138-pound match by pinning Middle Park’s Gabe Martensen in three minutes, 39 seconds, before teammate Ryan Duzik picked up a forfeit win in the 145-pound match.

At 152, Moffat County’s Michael Voloshin was in control throughout the match against Middle Park’s Kaden Ackerman, pinning the Panther in 2:52, before Pepper Rhyne and Blake Hill recorded forfeit wins in the 160- and 170-pound matches respectively.

Billy Lawton kept the fast Bulldog start going at 182 pounds by pinning Middle Park’s Champ Stuart at 3:23, giving the Bulldogs an insurmountable 36-0 lead.

The Panthers quickly flipped the script though, reeling off four straight wins to make it 36-24 as Kaleb Brumley picked up a forfeit win in the 195-pound weight class, while Jacob Barr pinned Moffat County’s Daniel Cruz in 5:18 in the 220-pound match.

Oz Padilla and Heath Tilghman picked up forfeit wins of their own in the 285- and 106-pound weight classes, but the Bulldogs quickly found their footing after that.

Kaden Hixon and Brody Wiser stopped the Panthers’ run with two quick forfeit wins at 113 pounds and 120 pounds, before Anthony Duran and Caden Call closed out the match strong for the Bulldogs.

In the 126-pound match, Duran quickly took care of Middle Park’s Landon Arriaga, pinning the Panther in 1:12, before Call took care of Tucker Minear-Conn, pinning him in 3:37 to cap off the 60-24 Bulldog win.

Looking to build off of the win over Middle Park, the Bulldogs started fast against the host Sailors in the nightcap, jumping out to an 18-0 lead.

Voloshin opened the match with a quick pinfall win over Steamboat Kirby Reeves in 3:37 before Rhyne picked up a forfeit win at 160 pounds.

In the 170-pound match, Hill pinned Steamboat’s Henry Dismuke in 3:08, giving the Bulldogs the fast 18-0 lead.

Steamboat’s Ivan Reynolds got the Sailors on the board in the 182-pound match, pinning Lawton in 3:28 to make it 18-6.

At 195 pounds, the two teams recorded a double forfeit before Steamboat’s Cole Moon pinned Cruz in 1:08 making it 18-12. The 285-pound match saw another double forfeit, before Steamboat’s Kaleb Young recorded a forfeit win at 106, knotting the match at 18-18.

That would be it for team scoring on the night for the Sailors as the Bulldogs closed the match on a 35-0 run.

In the 113-pound match, Hixon pinned Steamboat’s Cole Muhme in 1:18, before Wisner recorded a forfeit win in the 120-pound match.

Duran kept it rolling for the Bulldogs with a technical fall win over Steamboat’s Archer Bosick in 2:22. Call then pinned Steamboat’s Owen Kirby in 1:26. Juergens and Duzik then won the final two matches of the night with pinfall wins in a combined 2:09, capping off the 53-18 win.

The Bulldogs return to action Friday night at 5 p.m. in New Castle against the Coal Ridge Titans, Hotchkiss Bulldogs and the Summit Tigers.

