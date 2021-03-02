Moffat County wrestling cruises through perfect weekend, closing regular season in style

Moffat County's Caden Call pins Steamboat's Owen Kirby in the 132-pound match Thursday at Steamboat Springs High School. (Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press)



Staring down a busy 6-match weekend Friday and Saturday, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ wrestling team rose to the occasion in late-season action, rolling to a perfect 6-0 mark against the likes of Coal Ridge, Battle Mountain, Summit, Gunnison, Delta, and Alamosa.

The Bulldogs traveled to New Castle Friday night to take on the Coal Ridge Titans, Battle Mountain and Summit Tigers, before then turning right around on Saturday to hit the road for a quad dual against the Gunnison Cowboys, Delta Panthers, and Alamosa Moose in Delta.

On Friday, the Bulldogs opened up the quad dual in New Castle by taking on the Battle Mountain Huskies, rolling to a 54-22 win.

The Bulldogs went on a run to open the match, winning five straight matches against the Huskies. Those wins came from junior Caden Call, senior Blake Juergens, junior Ryan Duzik, sophomore Michael Voloshin and junior Pepper Rhyne.

After two consecutive wins for the Huskies and a double forfeit, the Bulldogs got back on the right track winning four of the next six matches, thanks to senior Daniel Cruz, sophomore Kaden Hixson, sophomore Brody Wiser, and junior Anthony Duran, who capped off the win with a pin.

Moffat County followed up the win over Battle Mountain with a dominant showing against the host Titans, cruising to a 57-15 win.

The Bulldogs started off the match against the Titans with six straight wins, sparked by a Blake Juergens pinfall win in 1:51. Following Juergens’ win Duzik, Voloshin, Rhyne, Hill and Lawton etching their names into the win column, pushing Moffat County to a big lead over Coal Ridge. The Bulldogs’ six-match winning streak came to an end thanks to three consecutive wins for the Titans.

However, following a double forfeit, the Bulldogs got back on track with another four-match winning streak to end the meet, powered by Hixson, Wiser, Duran and Call.

The Bulldogs ended the night with a dominant 66-6 win over the Summit Tigers, in which the Bulldogs won all but one of the twelve matches that they competed in. The team’s only loss came as a result of a forfeit.

On Saturday, Moffat County kept up the dominance in Delta. The Bulldogs opened the day up with a meet against the Alamosa Moose, where they continued their stellar performances, collecting a 52-30 win.

The first three matches were back and forth before Moffat County put the meet on ice with a seven-match win streak, courtesy of Duran, Call, Juergens, Duzik, Voloshin, Rhyne, Hill and Lawton. The Moose attempted to claw back into the meet, ending it on a three-match winning streak, but it was too little, too late.

After the win over Alamosa, the Bulldogs were riding high into a meet against hosts Delta, and came away further on cloud nine, collecting a hard fought 48-35 win.

As was tradition in the afternoon dual, the Bulldogs started slow before rattling off wins in the middle, as Duran, Call, Juergens, Duzik, Voloshin, and Rhyne combined for a six-match winning streak. In the 182 pound weight class, Lawton clinched the dual win for the Bulldogs with a pinfall win, keeping the Bulldogs perfect on teh weekend.

The weekend wrapped up with a match against Gunnison, which the Bulldogs won 46-2, capping off a terrific weekend on the mat.

Moffat County found itself in a battle with the Cowboys as they lost five of the first seven matches before rattling off seven wins of their own to end the day. The win streak was started by Call and included, Juergens, Duzik, Voloshin, Rhyne, Hill and Lawton.

The team now looks ahead to the regional tournament on March 5 and 6.

