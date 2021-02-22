Moffat County wrestling competes in quad dual against Palisade, Meeker, and Hayden

The last time Moffat County was on the mat, the Bulldogs dominated on the road at Rifle. On Saturday though, the Bulldogs found themselves up against top competition and struggled, dropping two duals against Palisade and Meeker at Palisade High School.

The Bulldogs dropped a 39-22 decision to Palisade, and then fell 42-30 to Meeker. Results from the dual against Hayden were not available at the time of press.

Taking on the Meeker Cowboys first on Saturday, Moffat County jumped out to a strong start, winning two for the first three matches of the dual as Noah Duran picked up a forfeit win and Kaden Hixon pinned Meeker’s Coy Richardson in 26 seconds, giving the Bulldogs a 12-6 lead.

After that strong start though, Meeker’s Trae Kennedy took down Moffat County sophomore Brody Wiser in a tough 1-0 decision, making it 12-9 Moffat County. MCHS responded well to that loss however, winning three matches in a row, including two forfeits, with freshman Eli Frederickson, junior Caden Call and senior Blake Juergens being the beneficiaries.

Call pinned Meeker’s Tyson Portwood in 1:31 in the 132-pound match.

Holding a 30-9 lead, the Bulldogs looked to be in control, but the Cowboys put the meet out of reach with seven wins in a row, including one forfeit.

Looking to shake off the tough loss to the Cowboys, the Bulldogs looked to rebound against the host Palisade Bulldogs.

Moffat County struggled right off the bat as they only got three wins in the first nine matches, falling behind 33-13. The Bulldogs picked up wins from sophomore Kaden Hixson who pinned Palisade’s Xavier Wandell in the 113-pound match, senior Blake Juergens who scored a major decision (12-4) win over Palisade’s Phallen Salvati in the 138-pound weight class, and senior Daniel Cruz, who picked up a 3-2 decision over Palisade’s Angelo Guarente in the 220-pound match.

Trailing by 20, Moffat County put together two quick wins as Blake Hill and Pepper Rhyne scored decision wins to make it 39-19. Sophomore Billy Lawton followed up Hill’s win with a win of his own, taking down Dawson David by decision (6-0). rounding out the match.

Following a tough weekend of wrestling, the Bulldogs hit the mat again on Thursday, Feb. 25 on the road at Steamboat Spring to take on the Sailors and the Middle Park Panthers in a triangular dual.

