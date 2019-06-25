Moffat County wrestling coach Dusty Vaughn resigns to take position in Idaho

Moffat County High School wrestling head coach Dusty Vaughn oversees action during the 3A CHSAA State Championships in February. Vaughn resigned from his position after one year with the Bulldog wrestling program.

Moffat County High School is on the lookout for a new head coach for the Bulldog wrestling program after this week.

Dusty Vaughn recently handed in his resignation as the head of the grappling team after one year with Moffat County.

Vaughn, also a Craig Middle School physical education instructor and member of the CMS football coaching staff, said the reason for his departure was in order to accept a coaching and teaching position in Boise, Idaho, where his wife, Kirby, will also take on a role as a school psychologist in the district.

Vaughn said the circumstances for the couple and their 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were too good to ignore.

“We weren’t even looking for jobs, but it was something that came up as a great opportunity for our family,” he said.”It was a tough decision. Both my wife and I, in such a short time, have grown so close with the parents and kids in our wrestling community.”

During his time with the MCHS program, Vaughn had a small roster with a great deal of young athletes — with two seniors, only one of whom was able to finish the season — ending the year with four wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament, including Hunter Fredrickson, Anthony Duran and Dagan White, with regional champion Daniel Caddy ultimately placing fourth in his weight class.

Vaughn said he believes the potential of athletes returning to the team this winter is tremendous.

“There’s a lot of kids in that program who have continued to wrestle and continue to get better,” he said. “If Moffat County finds the right coach, I think the program will really take off.”

While in Craig, Vaughn also began the business Dusty’s Barbecue, providing savory meat dishes.

“We loved doing that and the interaction with people, the whole environment,” he said. “Barbecue brings people together.”

Dusty’s Barbecue will continue to operate in the region this summer before Vaughn and his family leave for Idaho, serving up food at Meeker’s Range Call and Steamboat Springs’ Art in the Park.

MCHS Athletic Director Bobby Howard said operations are underway to hire Vaughn’s replacement, with a goal of having the position filled by Aug. 1.

Howard said he was sorry to see Vaughn leave but respected his choice for his family.

“We wish Dusty the best. He’s not only a good coach but a good person,” Howard said. “He’s going to be missed around here.”