Moffat County wrestling calls up Tyler Seislove as new head coach

Moffat County High School teacher and coach Tyler Seislove has many Penn State wrestling materials in his classroom. Seislove was hired this week as the new head coach for MCHS wrestling.

Andy Bockelman

The Moffat County High School wrestling program has seen significant changes in the past several years, with seniors who will compete this winter seeing a new head coach every season.

And, though, the new hire will make that four for four, he will also be a familiar face for many grapplers.

MCHS announced this week that Tyler Seislove will take over the program.

“He’s got the passion that we need to build the program, and the kids really like him and respect him,” said Bobby Howard, MCHS athletic director. “I believe he’s going to bring all our wrestling families together and be just what we need to get back to being a wrestling empire.”

Seislove first came to MCHS in 2017 as both a teacher and a member of the wrestling coaching staff both at MCHS and Craig Middle School.

He will be the fourth MCHS head coach in as many years, following Tanner Linsacum, Dennis Fredrickson and most recently, Dusty Vaughn.

Though he did not serve as a coach when his predecessor took over the MCHS program for the 2018-19 school year — Vaughn resigned over the summer to take a new job in Idaho — Seislove continued to work with athletes at CMS as an assistant coach.

“I don’t think I ever really left the program, it was just better for me to work at the middle school,” he said. “Part of the reason I moved out here was for skiing, and I wanted to be able to experience that for a season.”

Seislove is originally from Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, and wrestled at the club level at Penn State.

“If you know D-1 sports, every guy there was like a two-time state champion and half of them are trying to qualify for the Olympics,” he said.

Though official practices will not begin until November, Seislove is already considering his steps for how to ensure wrestlers are ready to go for the winter. While many benefit from being multi-sport athletes or diving into their own summertime workouts, the new coach will be emphasizing technique and conditioning right away.

“I hope to build on the success that Dusty had here and help those kids progress and achieve their goals,” he said. “I’m excited to put a good staff together in that room, using all our knowledge to help kids succeed at whatever they want to succeed at. I’m going to do whatever I have to, to help them and that’s what I’ll expect from all the guys who coach with me.”

Seislove will be working out the full details of a coaching staff in the coming weeks, as well as maintaining the roster from last year and hopefully boosting the team’s numbers.

“I want to be able to fill every weight class and have a full team,” he said. “I’d love to have two or three kids at every weight. That’s what you want, because having a lot of good wrestlers builds great wrestlers. It sharpens everybody, keeps them on their toes and pushing each other.”

He added that his familiarity with middle school athletes will be beneficial as they enter the high school level.

“I know them really well by now, and from teaching, I know a lot of the juniors and seniors, too,” he said. “A lot of kids seem to like me as a teacher, so I think I have a good relationship with the student body.”

Seislove teaches history, social studies, government and health classes at MCHS, the latter of which he said is a particular boon to a coach.

“Health is a great one to teach with wrestling, especially with nutrition and all the exercise for the weight-cutting you have,” he said.