Moffat County wrestlers take top spot in home triangular with Steamboat, Coal Ridge

Moffat County High School wrestlers had one message for opposing teams Tuesday night in their home gym: tri, tri again.

MCHS took a pair of group wins in the yearly triangular meet between the Bulldogs, the Steamboat Springs Sailors and the Coal Ridge Titans.

MoCo grapplers finished the evening with a 44-18 victory against rival Steamboat following the Dogs’ 45-15 warmup against Coal Ridge.

Craig Press will have a larger recap on the meet.