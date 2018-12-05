Moffat County wrestlers take top spot in home triangular with Steamboat, Coal Ridge
Moffat County High School wrestlers had one message for opposing teams Tuesday night in their home gym: tri, tri again.
MCHS took a pair of group wins in the yearly triangular meet between the Bulldogs, the Steamboat Springs Sailors and the Coal Ridge Titans.
MoCo grapplers finished the evening with a 44-18 victory against rival Steamboat following the Dogs’ 45-15 warmup against Coal Ridge.
Craig Press will have a larger recap on the meet.