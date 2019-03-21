Moffat County wrestlers take awards for work on mat, in classroom

The Moffat County High School wrestling program pinned down a date for its awards banquet March 15, bestowing honors on athletes for all their hard work throughout the winter.

Awards for exceptional season went to several of the Bulldogs, including freshman Ryan Duzik, Colton Jones, Pepper Rhyne and Kalub West, sophomores Blake Juergens and Brock Hartung, and seniors Greg Hixson and Isiaih Herod, the latter of whom also took the prize of most pins.

Hixson and Herod also accepted the Senior Singlet Award for their time in the program.

Special thanks went to managers Tiana Nichols and Mati Fredrickson.

Among a roster full of first-year high school grapplers, Hunter Fredrickson earned Outstanding Freshman of the Year, while Most Improved went to Caden Call and Hardest Worker for Daniel Cruz.

Coaches also honored their four state qualifiers: Hunter Fredrickson, Anthony Duran and White, as well as Daniel Caddy, who placed fourth overall in the 138-pound bracket at the February tournament to end the season.

Wrestlers were also acknowledged for their work in the classroom, with White and Hixson receiving Academic All-State Honorable Mention, while Caddy attained First Team status for the team’s highest grade point average at 4.14.

Coach Dusty Vaughn also provided Caddy with the Outstanding Wrestler of the Year award for a standout season.