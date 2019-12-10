Moffat County wrestlers crunch Coal Ridge, stay steady with Steamboat

Moffat County wrestler Dagan White pins Steamboat Springs sophomore Kirby Reeves in a dual at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School senior Tucker Havel set the tone Tuesday night.

He took to the mat first in a home dual against Coal Ridge, facing Jared Richel at 138 pounds. He made quick work of the Titan, earning a takedown in the first 12 seconds before pinning him in one minute and 28 seconds.

“It just gives everyone the extra boost of confidence to see one of their teammates win the first match of the dual,” Havel said. “It makes everyone feel good, makes everyone feel confident in themselves and like they can go out there, compete hard and win.”

Havel’s fall was the first of six for Steamboat in a 60-18 victory over Coal Ridge. Bookending the night, the Steamboat senior participated in the final official match of the evening as well.

Capping off a 65-18 loss dual to Moffat County, Havel battled with Blake Juergens for 3:14 before earning the fall.

“He came out really aggressive and on my head,” Havel recalled. “He was trying to set the pace. I gave it back to him quick. I didn’t want him hanging on my head and bossing me around.”

Moffat County wrestler Pepper Rhyne takes down Steamboat Springs junior Ivan Reynolds during a dual at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Moffat County jumped out to a 30-0 advantage, using a trio of open Steamboat weight classes and pins from Dagan White and Pepper Rhyne. That brought out 195-pounders Daniel Cruz of Moffat County and Cole Moon, a Steamboat junior.

After an even first period, Moon used a last-second takedown and near fall to develop a 4-0 lead. Cruz challenged the entire way, but Moon’s hand was lifted in the end as he won by way of a 9-4 decision.

The Bulldogs didn’t blink, though. Kaden Hixson and Brody Wiser came out in the 106- and 113-pound bouts and pinned their opponents in the first round. At 120 pounds, Caden Call earned near fall after near fall to earn a technical fall in five minutes over Steamboat freshman Archer Bosick.

“We preach bonus points all the time at practice,” said Moffat County head coach Tyler Seislove. “We always talk about getting six points for the pin. That’s how we win. We give up some forfeits up top at 285, 220, so we have to score our bonus points down low if we want to compete with the best teams.”

Steamboat senior Spencer Mader stopped the onslaught.

With twenty seconds left in the opening period at 132 pounds, Mader earned the opening takedown. His opponent, Ryan Duzik, escaped before the whistle, though.

A couple near falls helped Mader build a 7-2 lead, which proved necessary as Duzik battled back. A reversal with a minute left to wrestle put the Bulldog within three points. He tried to flip Mader over, but the Sailor wouldn’t budge, eventually winning 9-6.

“Spencer, he’s got a ton of potential. He just needs to come out and attack more,” Steamboat Springs head coach Jordan Bonifas said. “When he attacks, he scores points. That’s what he needs to do. I think he only shot once that match. He needs to shoot more and get to his offense.”

Moffat County’s bout against Coal Ridge earlier in the evening was almost no contest.

A rematch between the two squads from the past weekend’s Maverick Duals went largely the same way in the 66-12 Bulldog victory.

Points went to the Titans for two open classes at 220 and heavyweights, but the six contested matches all went to the Dogs, all by pin.

Call, Duzik, Juergens, Cruz (182), Billy Lawton (170) and Anthony Duran (126) each gained a fall over their opponents, with Duran and Duzik each clocking in at 50 seconds and Cruz at 44 before the ref’s count completed.

MCHS will move on to the Bulldogs’ first home event, a dual against Basalt at 6 p.m. Wednesday.