GRAND JUNCTION — After a dozen straight wins, Moffat County High School wrestler Daniel Caddy saw his undefeated start to the season come to an end Friday night. That only made the Bulldog want victory all the more the next day.

Caddy bounced back in a big way Saturday to round out MCHS’s time at the Central High School Warrior Classic in Grand Junction, ultimately gaining the consolation championship with three wins in the back of 145-pound brackets and third place in the tournament.

Caddy’s loss to Cameron Lucero in the quarterfinals Friday night motivated him to keep going the next day, earning a pin of North Sevier’s Kyler Johnson and a 3-1 decision against Olathe’s Clay Yarnell to set himself up for guaranteed placement and hopefully the bronze.

Matched up with Paonia’s Sackett Chesnik, Caddy kept his head and walked off the mat with a 4-2 decision.

