Moffat County woman ID’d in fatal crash believed to have occurred in early November

Colorado State Patrol and other Northwest Colorado agencies are investigating a fatal auto accident that is believed to have gone undiscovered for more than a month.

Colorado State Patrol responded to a Monday afternoon report of a vehicle that was found in a deep ravine along Colorado Highway 64’s Milepost 5 in Rio Blanco County, which is five miles east of western Moffat County town Dinosaur.

Responding officers found that the driver was deceased, according to a CSP news release.

“The vehicle, a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, had been eastbound on Colorado Highway 64 in a curve to the left. The Hyundai drove off of the right side of the road and struck a sign and then a fence,” the release said. “The vehicle drove into a field and went airborne across a deep ravine and struck the embankment on the other side. The driver died in the crash and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.”

State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the Rio Blanco County Coroner, the Dinosaur Marshal’s Office, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Robin Vonbargen of Dinosaur.

Vonbargen was last seen on Friday, Nov. 1 in Dinosaur.

Scott Elliott, public information officer with CSP, said authorities believe the crash occurred Nov. 1 and wasn’t discovered sooner due the vehicle’s location which wasn’t visible from the roadway.

Elliott said a missing persons report had been filed with the Dinosaur Marshal’s Office for Vonbargen within days of her disappearance.

Next of kin have been notified and further details of her death are pending.

“At this point, we’re still trying to nail down exactly what happened and when it happened,” Elliott said.