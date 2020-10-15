Moffat County woman honored with national FFA award

Following years of dedication, including a three-year term serving on the National Alumni and Supports Council, Glenda Summers of Craig, was selected to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree.

This award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment, according to a press release from the FFA.

The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.

“It’s the highest honor that the FFA can bestow, so I’m pretty proud to be part of an organization that is so big on supporting the kids,” Summers said from her home in Craig.

Summers has been involved in agriculture since she was a little girl, and once her children entered the school system, she really became involved in FFA, dating back to 2004.

Her time in FFA included a three-year term serving on the National Alumni and Supports Council before retiring from the board earlier this year.

The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists.

Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination. Summers will receive the award during the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, to be held virtually, on Oct. 27.

All recipients will receive a plaque and medal, and their names will be permanently recorded as recipients of the highest FFA honor.

Now that she’s retired from the council, Summers will continue be part of the local FFA chapter in Moffat County.

“I’m definitely going to stay involved, both locally and with the state chapter,” Summer said. “I will continue to try and raise funds for scholarships locally. I’m just so proud that I was able to help guide the future of the FFA program locally.”

Trio of Yampa Valley residents named FFA State Officers

Moffat County resident and 2020 MCHS graduate Tauren Farquharson was recently named an Executive Committee member on the 2020-2021 Colorado State FFA Officer team. She is the second state officer from Moffat County elected since 2018 and the third in the last 12 years!

Along with Farquharson, Meeker resident Jillian Owens was named an Executive Committee member for the state of Colorado, while Oak Creek and Soroco student Bailey Iacovetto was named a Sentinel for FFA.

