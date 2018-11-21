Moffat County winter teams stay on course during break: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Wednesday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Thursday
None
Friday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys basketball scrimmage at Grand Junction
8 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Sunday
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Tuesday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane