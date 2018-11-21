Moffat County winter teams stay on course during break: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 21, 2018

Wednesday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

None

Friday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys basketball scrimmage at Grand Junction

8 a.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane