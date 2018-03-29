Moffat County winter sports teams tout athletic, academic awards

The honors were many for Moffat County High School winter athletes following the wrap-up of their respective seasons, earning numerous distinctions in basketball, wrestling and swimming.

After placing fourth in the 3A state tournament with a 20-7 final record, MCHS girls basketball made the All-State list compiled by Colorado High School Activities Association with Jana Camilletti named All-State Second Team. Camilletti was also named All-State First Team by MileHigh Prep Report, with teammate Kinlie Brennise garnering Honorable Mention.

Camilletti, Brennise and Brooke Gumber also took All-Conference First Team among the 3A Western Slope League, with Jaci McDiffett and Quinn Pinnt receiving Honorable Mention.

Camilletti led the team in points — 301 on the season — three-pointers (37) and free throws (106), with the highest free throw percentage (68) in the 3A WSL.

Pinnt and Brennise were the team leaders in steals with 51 and 45, respectively, while Gumber was the team's strongest blocker (37), led in double-doubles (4) and had the most rebounds (212) in the league, followed by McDiffett in fourth at 130 boards.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs in assists was Madie Weber with 58.

For Bulldog boys hoops, a 10-11 tally got them All-Conference selections for Brent Cook on First Team, with Honorable Mention for Landen Najera.

Cook put up 370 points for the year to lead the team, second only to Roaring Fork's Justin Thompson in points per game (19.5) in the WSL. He also led the Dogs in three-pointers (44), assists (47), steals (36) and free throws (98), the latter of which he led the conference.

Najera gained 154 rebounds and had 16 blocks on the season, as well as four double-doubles.

Among the wrestlers, all 12 members of the varsity roster placed at the regional tournament for All-Conference distinctions — Dagan White, Blake Juergens, Isiaih Herod, Chris Moschetti, Daniel Caddy, Ethan Powers, Greg Hixson, Drake Zimmerman, Miki Klimper, Elias Peroulis, Jefferson Piatt and Toryn Hume — with 11 moving on to state after a second-place team finish.

Klimper and Peroulis won regional championships in the 170- and 182-pound classes and also placed at the state round with Peroulis fourth and Klimper runner-up, the team 10th as a whole.

Klimper gained CHSAA All-State Second Team as a result.

Klimper had the team's top individual record at 40-4, with the most pins, 22. Peroulis earned the Bulldog Team Leader Award, as well as the group's Heart of a Champion MVP.

Coach Dennis Fredrickson also named Juergens Freshman MVP and gave awards to Moschetti for most takedowns (71), Hume for most improved and Caddy for commitment to excellence.

The girls swim team earned entries into four 3A state races — Molly Neton, Alexa Neton, Kelsey McDiffett and Katelynn Turner in the 200-yard freestyle; Molly Neton in the 100 backstroke and Kelsey McDiffett in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley during the Southwestern Conference League Championships.

Alyssa Chavez and Meeker's Jeni Kincher also attended the state meet as alternates.

The relay group set its best time of the year at state (1:54.95) to place 20th, with McDiffett also gaining her best finish in the 200 IM (2:31.87) for 26th.

MCHS swimming also took an academic group honor CHSAA with the highest collective grade point average, including the Netons, McDiffett, Turner, Chavez, Kincher, Carson Flint, Jaycee Holman, Sammi Beaver, Ellina Jones, Tayla Siminoe, Jade Holman, Allison Jacobson and Brenna Knez.