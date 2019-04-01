Moffat County welcomes February, March babies

Noelle Beth Allred

Lindsey and Josh Allred, of Rangely, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Noelle Beth Allred, at 8 a.m. Feb. 4, 2019, at Memorial Regional Health. Noelle weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Don and Phyllis Myers, of Hamilton. Paternal grandparent is Mary Ann Allred, of Rangely. Noelle was welcomed home by Andy and Zach.

Ezekiel James Jones

Brittany Jones is pleased to announce the birth of her son, Ezekiel James Jones, at 4:14 p.m. Feb. 8, 2019, at Memorial Regional Health. Ezekiel weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Shelby Jones, of Montrose, and Danielle Kelley, of Powell, Wyoming. Ezekiel was welcomed home by Taden, Kaya, and Zayne Jones.

Kaydance Jo Wickam

Ciara Hickman and Kolton Wickham, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kaydance Jo Wickham, at 4:11 p.m. Feb. 13, 2019, at Memorial Regional Health. Kaydance weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Sarah and Shawn Polly, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Marty Wickham, of Gypsum.

Hudson Wade Barnes

Kelsey and Zachary Barnes, of Hayden, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Hudson Wade Barnes, at 8:28 a.m. March 6, 2019, at Memorial Regional Health. Hudson weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Sunny and Casey Rolando, of Hayden. Paternal grandparents are Holley and Sam Barnes, of Hayden. Hudson was welcomed home by Hadley Barnes.

Logan James Browning

Cori and Joel Browing, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Logan James Browning, at 7:40 p.m. March 14, 2019, at Memorial Regional Health. Logan weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Melinda Hall and Jeff Hall, of Craig. Paternal grandparents are Len and Cheryle Browning, of Craig. Logan was welcomed home by Lucas and Charlotte Browning.

Telynn Zane Williams

Terri Brewer and Arlynn Williams, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Telynn Zane Williams, at 11:04 a.m. March 14, 2019, at Memorial Regional Health. Telynn weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Dawna Brewer, of Craig, and Don Brewer, of Farmington, New Mexico. Paternal grandparents are Clara and Conrad Willbanks, of Price, Utah. Telynn was welcomed home by Dezmon, Brylee, and Nayeli Williams.