Moffat County votes 2018: Voter registration open, ballots to be mailed Oct. 15 through 19

CRAIG — Next week, registered voters will begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the all-mail 2018 general election.

At the top of the ballot, Moffat County voters will help choose Colorado’s District 3 representative to Congress and the state’s next governor. At the bottom, Moffat County voters will decide if the Museum of Northwest Colorado and Moffat County Libraries will receive funding via a new mill levy and will also consider redistricting representation for the Moffat County School District Board of Education.

The only contested race in Moffat County is for coroner between Democratic candidate Alec Brown and Republican Jesse Arthurs, who defeated incumbent Coroner Kirk McKey in June’s primary.

A sample ballot is available at the Voter Service and Polling Center at Moffat County Clerk & Recorder's Office, 221 W. Victory Way, Ste. 200.

Dates to remember

Recommended Stories For You

Oct. 15 to 19 — Ballots mailed to all active voters

Oct. 29 — Last day to register to vote online at http://www.govote.colorado.com

Oct. 22 to Nov. 5 — Early voting 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. available at VSPC

Oct. 27 — Early voting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VSPC

Nov. 3 — Early voting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VSPC

Nov. 6 — Election Day voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at VSPC

At the polling center, all eligible voters may receive services including voter registration, replacement ballots, resolving voting issues and voting in person. Eligible citizens are able to register in-person to vote through Election Day.

Ballots may also be left in the 24‐hour drop box is located at the east entrance of the courthouse.

If you do not receive your mail ballot, contact the County Clerk's Office at 970‐824‐9120.

Voting requirements

Voters in the 2018 General Election must:

be a citizen of the United States

be 18 years old by Election Day

be a resident of Colorado for a minimum of 22 days prior to Election Day

either choose a party or pick unaffiliated

Register to vote, verify your registration, update voter registration, or withdraw voter registration online at http://www.govotecolorado.com or Colorado County Clerk’s Association mycoloradovote.org or in person at one of the following locations:

• Moffat County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

221 W. Victory Way, Ste. 200

970-824-9120

• Moffat County High School

900 Finley Lane

970-824-7036

• Drivers License Office

555 Breeze St.

970-824-5447

• Department of Human Services

595 Breeze St.

970-824-8282

• Northwest Colorado Health

745 Russell St.

970-824-8233

• Dinosaur Town Clerk

333 South Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur

970-374-2286