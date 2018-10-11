Moffat County votes 2018: Voter registration open, ballots to be mailed Oct. 15 through 19
October 11, 2018
CRAIG — Next week, registered voters will begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the all-mail 2018 general election.
At the top of the ballot, Moffat County voters will help choose Colorado’s District 3 representative to Congress and the state’s next governor. At the bottom, Moffat County voters will decide if the Museum of Northwest Colorado and Moffat County Libraries will receive funding via a new mill levy and will also consider redistricting representation for the Moffat County School District Board of Education.
The only contested race in Moffat County is for coroner between Democratic candidate Alec Brown and Republican Jesse Arthurs, who defeated incumbent Coroner Kirk McKey in June’s primary.
A sample ballot is available at the Voter Service and Polling Center at Moffat County Clerk & Recorder's Office, 221 W. Victory Way, Ste. 200.
Dates to remember
- Oct. 15 to 19 — Ballots mailed to all active voters
- Oct. 29 — Last day to register to vote online at http://www.govote.colorado.com
- Oct. 22 to Nov. 5 — Early voting 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. available at VSPC
- Oct. 27 — Early voting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VSPC
- Nov. 3 — Early voting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VSPC
- Nov. 6 — Election Day voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at VSPC
At the polling center, all eligible voters may receive services including voter registration, replacement ballots, resolving voting issues and voting in person. Eligible citizens are able to register in-person to vote through Election Day.
Ballots may also be left in the 24‐hour drop box is located at the east entrance of the courthouse.
If you do not receive your mail ballot, contact the County Clerk's Office at 970‐824‐9120.
Voting requirements
Voters in the 2018 General Election must:
- be a citizen of the United States
- be 18 years old by Election Day
- be a resident of Colorado for a minimum of 22 days prior to Election Day
- either choose a party or pick unaffiliated
Register to vote, verify your registration, update voter registration, or withdraw voter registration online at http://www.govotecolorado.com or Colorado County Clerk’s Association mycoloradovote.org or in person at one of the following locations:
• Moffat County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
221 W. Victory Way, Ste. 200
970-824-9120
• Moffat County High School
900 Finley Lane
970-824-7036
• Drivers License Office
555 Breeze St.
970-824-5447
• Department of Human Services
595 Breeze St.
970-824-8282
• Northwest Colorado Health
745 Russell St.
970-824-8233
• Dinosaur Town Clerk
333 South Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur
970-374-2286