Moffat County voters make voices heard in selecting new coroner

One way or another, the race for Moffat County coroner was going to have a new person in the position.

Unofficial results in the county’s only contested election Tuesday, show Jesse Arthurs with a vast majority with 3,194 votes to contender Alec Brown’s 780, as of 8:30 p.m., according to data from Colorado Secretary of State, which showed Arthurs with 80 percent of the vote.

With an unofficial tally of 5,479 ballots cast by Moffat County voters, election officials were confident in calling the race for Arthurs.

The final count, which came in at 10:30 p.m., showed Arthurs with 4,209 votes to 1,047 for Brown.

Arthurs will take over the county function from incumbent Kirk McKey, whom Arthurs defeated in the Republican primary in June, while Brown ran as a Democrat.

Arthurs, also the deputy coroner under McKey, has been the general manager of Grant Mortuary since 2014, and Brown’s experience comes from three decades spent in various roles with Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

“I certainly want to thank the Moffat County voters for their support. I feel very humbled and very grateful for their votes,” Arthurs said.

Brown said he was “not disappointed” with the outcome.

“Jesse is a good person and will do a great job. I plan to retire and continue to live in the community with my family,” he said.

“It is my promise to lead the office with the utmost professionalism and compassion that the families of Moffat County deserve,” Arthurs said.