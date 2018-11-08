Moffat County voters elect to retain all judges on ballot

CRAIG — In Colorado, judges above the municipal level are appointed, but the electorate determines if they keep their jobs.

In Moffat County, 70.71 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of retaining Moffat County District Court Judge Sandra Gardner.

County voters, at 71.77 percent in favor, also join the rest of the 14th Judicial District in voting to retain District Court Judge Michael O’Hara III. Districtwide, voters approved O’Hara’s retention by 78.01.

This year, Moffat County, in line with state results, voted by a large margin to retain all the justices listed on the ballot.

• 74.33 percent of Colorado voters, including 65.36 percent of Moffat County, voted “yes” to retaining Colorado Supreme Court Justice Richard Gabriel.

• 74.2 percent of Colorado voters, including 67.5 percent of Moffat County, voted “yes” to retaining Colorado Court of Appeals Judge John Dailey.

• 74.63 percent of Colorado voters, including 63.88 percent of Moffat County, voted “yes” to retaining Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Rebecca Freyre.

• 62.95 percent of Colorado voters, including 57.48 percent of Moffat County, voted “yes” to retaining Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Harris.

• 73 percent of Colorado voters, including 63.83 percent of Moffat County, voted “yes” to retaining Colorado Court of Appeals Judge David Richman.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.