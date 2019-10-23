Moffat County volleyball wraps season at Soroco

The Moffat County High School varsity volleyball team lines up for introductions before a game with Grand Valley.

Andy Bockelman

Though they fell just short of a double-digit win column, this fall amounted to the strongest record Moffat County High School volleyball has had in 10 years.

MCHS finished its season Monday evening in Oak Creek with a five-set game against Soroco.

The Bulldogs went the distance in the 3-2 loss to the Rams, with their first two sets heading into extra points as MoCo won the opener 28-26, with Soroco claiming the next 26-24.

The Lady Dogs won the third 25-20, but the Rams completely controlled the fourth 25-9, only the second time this year the Dogs have earned less than 10 points in a set.

Soroco won 15-12 in the ensuing fifth round.

The two teams were close in numbers, with the Bulldogs claiming 39 kills to the Rams’ 38. Abbe Adams led both sides in individual K’s with 12, Cayden King earning six and Jacie Evenson five.

King also took four aces and had six solo blocks, while Evenson took 28 assists at setter and libero Kenzie Rehor completed 29 receptions.

MCHS volleyball’s final record for the fall was 9-14, the Bulldogs’ first time gaining nine wins since holding the same tally in 2009.