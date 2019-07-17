Moffat County volleyball to host first of multiple camps: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 17, 2019
Wednesday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Thursday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
9 a.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
3:30 p.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
9 a.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Noon Memorial Regional Health Foundation golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
3:30 p.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
9 a.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.