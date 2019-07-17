 Moffat County volleyball to host first of multiple camps: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 17, 2019 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County High School volleyball will host the All-American Volleyball Camp this week, as well as the Mighty Bulldogs camp at the end of July.
Wednesday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

9 a.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

3:30 p.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

9 a.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Noon Memorial Regional Health Foundation golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

3:30 p.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

9 a.m. All-American Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

None

Monday

None

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

